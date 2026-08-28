CPL 2026: Saim Ayub's century powers Kingsmen to win over Patriots

Jamaica Kingsmen batter Saim Ayub celebrates after scoring a century during their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park, St Kitts, Basseterre, on August 27, 2026. - CPLT20

BASSETERRE: Pakistan all-rounder Saim Ayub smashed a brilliant century as Jamaica Kingsmen edged St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 11 runs in a thrilling Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 encounter at Warner Park, St Kitts, on Thursday.

Batting first after being put into bat, the Kingsmen posted 182-7 in their allotted 20 overs, largely thanks to a fiery knock from Saim, who top-scored with 102 off 58 deliveries. His innings included six boundaries and eight sixes.

Saim's explosive century provided the backbone of the Kingsmen's innings, with no other batter managing to score more than 25. Keemo Paul remained unbeaten on 25 off 13 balls, striking three boundaries, while captain Rovman Powell contributed 21 off 17 deliveries, including a four and a six.

Kirk McKenzie and Usman Khan scored 10 runs apiece, while Odean Smith managed seven. Maaz Sadaqat added two runs, while opener Keacy Carty was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

For the Patriots, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga and Obed McCoy claimed two wickets each to restrict the Kingsmen from posting an even bigger total.

Chasing 183 for victory, the Patriots finished on 171-6 in their 20 overs despite a spirited half-century from Andre Fletcher and valuable contributions from captain Jason Holder and Dasun Shanaka.

Fletcher led the Patriots' response with an impressive 55 off 38 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and three sixes. Shanaka provided late impetus with an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls, including one four and four sixes, while Holder scored 34 off 23 deliveries with three fours and two sixes.

The Kingsmen's bowlers held their nerve in the closing stages to secure a narrow victory. Jediah Blades and Hunain Shah claimed two wickets each in their respective four-over spells, while Saim and Keemo Paul picked up one wicket apiece.