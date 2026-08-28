Kily Gonzalez appointed new Inter Miami head coach

An undated picture of Cristian ‘Kily’ Gonzalez. — Reuters

Cristian ‘Kily’ Gonzalez has been appointed as the new head coach of Inter Miami, replacing Guillermo Hoyos, the MLS club announced on Thursday.

The Argentine will take charge of the side as they look to end a five-match winless run across all competitions.

Inter Miami have suffered four defeats and recorded one draw during the difficult spell, which has included matches in the Leagues Cup and MLS regular season.

Inter Miami CF reaches agreement with Cristian “Kily” González as new head coach.



🔗 https://t.co/sVo3Bl8zAM pic.twitter.com/aX5xqNOyXB — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 27, 2026

Inter Miami confirmed Gonzalez will take charge once his work permit is approved.

“Gonzalez will officially assume his duties once he receives the corresponding work permits. Guillermo Hoyos will provisionally continue in charge of the team until the arrival of the new head coach and his coaching staff,” Inter Miami said in a statement.

Gonzalez has previously managed Argentine clubs Rosario Central, Union and Platense.

The 51-year-old began his playing career with Rosario Central in 1993 before moving to Europe, where he represented Valencia and Zaragoza in LaLiga, as well as Inter Milan in Serie A.

His performances at club level earned him international recognition with Argentina. Gonzalez was a teammate of Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi during two World Cup qualifiers in 2005 against Peru and Uruguay.

Hoyos initially became interim manager after replacing Javier Mascherano last April, having previously worked as the club’s sporting director. He was later appointed permanently following the World Cup.

Inter Miami currently sit second in the Eastern Conference with 39 points from 21 matches.

Meanwhile, the club are reportedly close to signing 19-year-old Palmeiras attacking midfielder Riquelme Fillipi.

Sources said Inter Miami are negotiating to acquire 60% of his rights for between $5.5 million and $6 million.