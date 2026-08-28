Hansi Flick hails Rodri as ‘perfect’ signing after Barcelona debut

FC Barcelona's Anthony Gordon, Joan Garcia, Marc Bernal and Rodri celebrate after the match against Athletic Club in LaLiga on August 27, 2026. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Head coach Hansi Flick has described Rodri as the ‘perfect’ signing for the Barcelona after the midfielder made his debut in 2-0 LaLiga victory over Athletic Club here at Camp Nou on Thursday.

Rodri joined Barcelona from Manchester City in a €60 million (£52m) deal this summer and was introduced shortly after the hour mark.

The Spain international received a warm reception from the home supporters as he stepped on to the pitch.

Flick praised Rodri as an ideal fit for Barcelona’s footballing philosophy and style.

“Everyone is happy he's playing for us, playing for Barça,” Flick said at his post-match news conference.

“He's the perfect player for us, the perfect player for our philosophy, the style we want to play football.”

Rodri missed Barcelona’s 5-0 victory over Elche on Sunday because he lacked match rhythm.

However, after beginning training with his new team-mates on Monday, he was included in the squad against Athletic.

Pedri and Marc Bernal started in midfield, with Rodri replacing Bernal in the second half. Flick was also pleased with Bernal’s performance.

“I also have to say Bernal played well during the minutes he was on the pitch, so I am happy,” Flick added. “Pedri, Bernal... they're doing fantastic, too.”

Raphinha and Fermin Lopez scored either side of half-time as Barcelona made it six points from two league matches.

It is pertinent to mention that Flick also praised teenage defender Xavi Espart after he made his second consecutive start at left-back, highlighting his composure, technique and potential for further development.