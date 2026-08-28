Raphinha, Fermin Lopez fire Barcelona to win over Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their first goal with Fermin Lopez and Xavi Espart against Elche in LaLiga on August 23, 2026. — Reuters

Raphinha and Fermin Lopez scored as Barcelona secured a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao here at Camp Nou on Thursday to make it two wins from two at the start of their LaLiga title defence.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 37th minute after Pedri’s clever through ball split the Athletic defence. The Brazilian rounded goalkeeper Unai Simon before calmly finishing into an empty net.

Barcelona dominated possession and created the better opportunities, but Simon produced several impressive saves to keep Athletic in the contest.

Hansi Flick made three changes to the side that began the campaign with a 5-0 victory at Elche, handing Anthony Gordon his full debut while also bringing Pau Cubarsi and Pedri into the starting XI. New signing Rodri began on the bench.

Simon denied Lamine Yamal with a fine one-handed save in the 18th minute, before Raphinha struck the post with a header six minutes later. Pedri subsequently had a goal ruled out for offside.

Barcelona continued to press after the interval, with Yamal hitting the crossbar from distance in the 53rd minute.

Rodri was introduced in the 62nd minute to make his Barcelona debut after joining from Manchester City.

Athletic threatened an equaliser when Oihan Sancet hit the post in the 75th minute, but Barcelona put the result beyond doubt eight minutes later.

Laporte failed to clear Karim Adeyemi’s low cross, allowing Fermin to collect the loose ball and fire past Simon from inside the box.

The result leaves Barcelona on six points, level with Real Madrid, Real Betis and Sevilla at the top of LaLiga.