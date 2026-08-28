Former captain highlights Abbas' impact after Pakistan's impressive start at Lord's

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas (centre) celebrates after taking the wicket of England skipper Joe Root (right) during the first day of the second Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on August 27, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has urged the national team to maintain a positive mindset and capitalise on their strong start against England in the second Test at Lord’s.

Ali, who represented Pakistan in 97 Test matches and scored 7,142 runs at an average of 42.26, including 35 fifties and 19 centuries, took to social media platform ‘X’ to praise the team’s efforts and encourage the players to remain focused as the match progresses.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining confidence throughout the contest, Ali reminded the players to treat each day as a fresh opportunity and adopt a positive approach.

“Every day is a new opportunity, keep the mindset positive boys,” Ali wrote.

The former captain also praised Mohammad Abbas for providing Pakistan with an early breakthrough and urged the rest of the team to build on the momentum and put England under further pressure.

“A good start from Mohammad Abbas has given us the platform, now the team needs to step up, build on this momentum and dominate the game at Lord’s IA,” he added.

Every day is a new opportunity, keep the mindset positive boys 🙌🏼



A good start from Mohammad Abbas has given us the platform, now the team needs to step up, build on this momentum and dominate the game at Lord’s IA🇵🇰 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) August 27, 2026

Ali’s remarks came after Pakistan made an impressive start to the second Test of the three-match series, restricting England to 248-9 on a rain-affected opening day at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The day was further disrupted by bad light, limiting England to 50 overs as Pakistan’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings.

Abbas was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four wickets in a disciplined 15-over spell, while Ali took three wickets from his 17 overs to dismantle England’s batting line-up.

Ali dismissed Harry Brook, Jamie Smith and Ollie Robinson, while Abbas accounted for Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Joe Root and Jofra Archer. Khurram Shahzad claimed the wicket of Jordan Cox.

Smith top-scored for England with 61 off 80 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries, while Cox contributed 55 off 105 balls, including seven fours.

England will resume their innings on day two with Gus Atkinson unbeaten on 34 off 27 deliveries, while Josh Tongue remains not out on one.