Dale Steyn spots uncanny similarities between Mohammad Ali, Marcus Stoinis

From left to right: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali, South African pace legend Dale Steyn and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. — AFP/ICC

LONDON: Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has drawn attention to similarities between Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali’s bowling action and that of Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis following the bowler’s exceptional spell on day one of the second Test against England at Lord’s.

Steyn, who represented the Proteas in 93 Tests and claimed 439 wickets, took to social media platform 'X' to highlight the resemblance between the two bowlers.

The legendary pacer pointed out similarities in their run-ups, gathering movements and pace, while wondering whether Ali had modelled any part of his bowling action on Stoinis.

He also asked fellow cricket fans whether they had noticed the similarities between the two bowling actions.

“A lot of Ali’s action reminds me of Marcus Stoinis. The run up, the gather, similar pace. I’d love to ask him if he based himself off Stoin by any chance. Anyone else notice that?” Steyn wrote.

A lot of Ali’s action reminds me of Marcus Stoinis. The run up, the gather, similar pace. I’d love to ask him if he based himself off Stoin by any chance.

Anyone else notice that? — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 27, 2026

The comparison came after Ali produced an impressive spell for Pakistan on the opening day of the second Test, catching the attention of former South African pace great Dale Steyn.

The right-arm pacer claimed three wickets during his 17-over spell, while Mohammad Abbas was the standout performer with four wickets in his 15-over spell as Pakistan dismantled England’s batting line-up.

England reached 248-9 in 50 overs on a rain-affected day that was also interrupted by bad light.

Ali dismissed Harry Brook, Jamie Smith and Ollie Robinson, while Abbas removed key batters Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay and Joe Root, as well as pacer Jofra Archer. Khurram Shahzad claimed the wicket of Jordan Cox.

Smith top-scored for England with 61 off 80 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries, while Cox contributed 55 off 105 balls, including seven boundaries.

England will resume their innings on day two with Gus Atkinson unbeaten on 34 off 27 deliveries, while Josh Tongue is on one.