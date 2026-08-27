Luis Enrique stresses importance of PSG squad

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during a press conference at Campus Paris St Germain in Poissy on April 7, 2026. — Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has said that he will continue to rotate his squad as the Parisians aim to dominate Ligue 1 and the Champions League again, with players who featured at the World Cup.

PSG became champions of Europe and France last season, with Enrique playing very different lineups in each competition.

Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia played in the Champions League but were used more sparingly in Ligue 1.

Ballon d'Or winner Dembele reached the World Cup semi-final with France and was rarely seen in PSG’s pre-season preparations but was part of Enrique's side which beat Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup and lost the French Super Cup to Lens.

"There is nothing new here," Luis Enrique told reporters on Thursday. "Last year, and in previous years, we have had players given recovery time. Dembele made a big effort to be involved in the two Super Cup finals, he will be an essential player for us.

"It's important to underline that the players who came back with less rest time because they played at the World Cup, I'm always open to giving them rest time. It's very important to know how to switch off."

Dembele was part of PSG's starting XI in their opening league game against Stade Rennais but was substituted at halftime and new signing Ferran Torres came on in his place. PSG were 2-0 down at the time, and Torres netted twice as the champions rescued a draw.

Ahead of Friday's game at Lille, Luis Enrique was asked whether World Cup winner Torres can prove himself worthy of a starting place.

"Of course you like to classify players, this one is a starter, or a bench player," Luis Enrique replied.

"To win trophies in the way that we have done, you need a squad. You don't win anything with just 11 players. I need 23 players, not just 11."

"We have won a lot because we had players like Goncalo Ramos, Lee Kang-in and many others who came into the team. Bradley Barcola too."

Ramos and Lee have moved on and Barcola looks set to join Liverpool although, for now, "he is still a PSG player".