WATCH: Salman Ali Agha takes one-handed stunner during second England Test

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha (centre) is congratulated by teammates after taking a catch to dismiss England's Jordan Cox (not pitcured) during the first day of their second Test against England at Lord's in London on August 27, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Pakistan substitute all-rounder Salman Ali Agha turned heads with his fielding skills during the opening day of the second Test against England, underway here at Lord's on Thursday.

Agha, who is dubbed as one of the safest slip fielders in the Pakistan men's cricket team, pulled off a stunner in the 48th over of England's innings.

The dismissal came on the first ball of the aforementioned over when Khurram Shahzad bowled a length delivery just within the off-stump line, which swung away upon pitching, prompting a loose back-foot drive from Cox.

The right-handed batter, as a result, nicked the ball, and Agha, stationed at the second slip, dived to his right and timed his leap to perfection to pull off a sensational one-handed catch.

Agha, pleased with his own fielding effort, sat there for a while and was later swarmed by his teammates, including captain Babar Azam and pacer Shahzad.

𝐒𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐘 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 🔥



You won't see many better catches than this 👏#ENGvPAK | #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/F7hlRq37rG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 27, 2026

Notably, Salman Ali Agha's one-handed stunner helped Pakistan break a threatening 67-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Cox and wicketkeeper batter Smith and reduce England to 187/6.

Cox, making just his third Test appearance for England, held one end firmly amid the home side's poor start, which saw them lose three wickets, including that of their batting stalwart and captain Joe Root, for just 36 runs inside 11 overs.

The 25-year-old then shared crucial partnerships with Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence and Jamie Smith to recover England to 187/5 before being dismissed by Shahzad. He walked back after scoring 55 off 105 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries.

Meanwhile, when this story was filed, England had reached 248/9 in 56 overs, with Gus Atkinson and No.11 Josh Tongue, unbeaten on 34 and one, respectively.