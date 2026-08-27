Tottenham sign Man City's Egypt striker Marmoush on loan

An undated photo of Tottenham Hotspur forward Omar Marmoush. — X/@SpursOfficial

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Omar Marmoush on a season-long loan from Manchester City, the Premier League side confirmed on Thursday, with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

According to British media, the obligation to buy is a guaranteed £50 million ($67.96 million), with £10m more in add-ons.

"It feels amazing to be here. I'm so excited to get started with the team and I can't wait to meet the fans," the 27-year-old said in a statement.

"Tottenham Hotspur is one of the biggest clubs in England, if not the world, and the project was very attractive to me.

"I've spoken with the head coach (Roberto De Zerbi), I loved what he had to say and I'm sure our passion for the game will go very well together."

Marmoush spent two seasons at City, impressing in his debut 2024-25 campaign before finding it difficult to get consistent game time due to established players ahead of him, including leading striker Erling Haaland under Pep Guardiola.

Last season, he scored only three goals for City in 21 Premier League matches, a far cry from the seven goals in his first half-season at the Etihad Stadium.

De Zerbi, who helped Spurs avoid relegation after taking over Tottenham in March, after signing midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes plus defender Jan Paul van Hecke for a combined £237 million, wanted to add forwards to a rebuilt squad.

Spurs have also roped in Brazilian winger Savio, formerly known as Savinho, from City in a deal worth around £75 million plus £10 million in add-ons.

Spurs have spent heavily after two difficult seasons in which they finished in a lowly 17th place.