Root draws level with Ponting, Waugh in major landmark during second Pakistan Test

England's Joe Root watches the ball after playing a shot during the first day of their second Test against Pakistan at Lord's in London on August 27, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: England captain Joe Root on Thursday achieved another milestone in Test cricket as he became the third-joint most-capped player in the history of the longest format, joining the Australian duo of Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh.

Root, who made his Test debut for England in December 2012, made his 168th appearance for the Three Lions in the format when he walked out to lead the hosts in the second match of their three-match home series against Pakistan, underway here at Lord's until August 31.

As a result, the 35-year-old climbed up to the joint-third position on the list of players with most Test appearances, led by India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who played 200 matches in his legendary career.

Most matches in career in Tests

200 – Sachin Tendulkar (India)

188 – James Anderson (England)

168 – Ricky Ponting (Australia)

168* – Joe Root (England)

168 – Steve Waugh (Australia)

Notably, Root became the second Englishman to break into the Top 5 of the elusive list of cricketers with most Test appearances, joining the country's pace legend James Anderson, who played 188 matches.

The England captain, however, failed to make his landmark Test appearance memorable in the ongoing first innings as he managed to score just four off 13 deliveries.

Walking out to bat at No.4 with the scoreboard reading 26/2, Root failed to stabilise England's innings and could share a 10-run partnership for the third wicket with Jordan Cox until eventually being trapped in front by Mohammad Abbas, who earlier breached the 900-wicket barrier in first-class cricket.

Meanwhile, when this story was filed, England had reached 167/5 in 42 overs, with Cox and Jamie Smith unbeaten on 54 and 34, respectively.