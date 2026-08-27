Pakistan, India among ACC members concerned over standards at Asian Games

This undated picture shows the aerial view of the Karogo Sports Park in Nagoya. — Asian Games

KARACHI: Several members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), expressed concerns over the 'makeshift' facility set to host the cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026, Indian media reported on Thursday.

According to a report by an Indian newspaper, the PCB was the first ACC member to flag concern over the Korogo Sports Park in Nagoya, Japan, which served as a baseball venue a few months ago.

Consequently, it was ultimately decided that the ACC will send its representatives to inspect the venue and facilities, including the dressing rooms, with the quality of pitches during the competition also a major concern.

"It is a very rudimentary ground, and there remains a question mark over the quality of the pitch. It has been laid very recently and, apart from one tournament, that too in May, hasn't been tested much. There are no proper dressing rooms as well," the report quoted a source as saying.

The report further suggested that the BCCI also contacted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Asian Games organising committee regarding the issue following the ACC meeting. In response, the IOC advised the Indian cricket board to "consult" the organising committee.

Meanwhile, according to the Olympic Council of Asia, the badminton, football, cricket and softball players will be accommodated in Nagoya, the rooms of which are said to be too small for two athletes to share, alongside their luggage and kit bags.

"It is a genuine problem, since the rooms are very tiny. If one player opens a kit bag, there won't be much space left to stand. We are trying to figure out a solution to this problem," the report quoted an official as saying.