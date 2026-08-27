Saudi Arabia backs Infantino amid FIFA crisis

An undated picture of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. — Reuters

The hosts of the 2034 men's World Cup, Saudi Arabia, threw their support behind FIFA chief Gianni Infantino on Thursday as he is under fire after the collapse of the governing body's controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal.

Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) in a statement on Thursday said that it welcomes FIFA's acknowledgement of mistakes, its apology and the decision to scrap the proposal, while it urged football's stakeholders to restore unity through dialogue.

"At this time, SAFF supports the continued efforts of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA's leadership to restore unity across the football family and continue growing the game for the benefit of all," the federation said in a statement on its website.

Saudi Arabia's backing is significant given its expanding role in world football.

Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia supported FIFA for the Club World Cup in 2025, and also served as an official supporter in North America and Asia of this year’s football mega event, underscoring Saudi Arabia's growing ties with the global governing body.

"The past three editions of the FIFA World Cup have demonstrated what football can achieve when its global family works together," the federation said in a statement.

"The FIFA President’s contribution to growing the game worldwide over almost a decade should also be recognised."

Infantino is under pressure from three confederations to resign, including Europe's UEFA, Asia's AFC and CONCACAF, which represents North and Central America and the Caribbean, after his aborted proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup.

The sport's regional ruling bodies have also discussed a potential vote of no confidence against the FIFA chief.

The inaugural FIFA peace prize that was awarded to US President ​Donald Trump in December was also criticised and concerns were also raised over the overturning of a ban for American forward Folarin Balogun during this year's World Cup following a call from Trump.

Gianni Infantino is up for reelection in March as he seeks a fourth term until 2031 and will likely face stiff opposition.