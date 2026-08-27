Trophy for Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 unveiled in Dubai

Left to right: Captains of Thailand, UAE, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Hong Kong, China and Indonesia pose with the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 27, 2026. — ACC

DUBAI: The glittering trophy for the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 was unveiled here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The silverware was unveiled by the captains of all participating teams – Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hong Kong, China, Indonesia and Thailand, who also posed for photographs with the trophy.

The eight-team tournament will get underway with a curtain-raiser on August 28, with Thailand and Hong Kong, China, locking horns here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which will host all 15 matches of the tournament, including the final on September 13.

The eight participating teams are divided into two groups of four, with Group A featuring Pakistan, their traditional rivals India, Thailand and Hong Kong, China. Group B, however, comprises defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the UAE.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign on September 1 by taking on Thailand before colliding with fierce rivals India on September 5, while their remaining group-stage fixture is scheduled on September 7 against Hong Kong, China.

As per the tournament, participating teams will compete against each of their respective groupmates in the league stage, following which the top two sides from the two pools will advance into the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on September 10 and 11, respectively.

Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 match schedule

Match 1 – Thailand vs Hong Kong, China on August 28

Match 2 – Sri Lanka vs UAE on August 29

Match 3 – India vs Thailand on August 30

Match 4 – Bangladesh vs Indonesia on August 31

Match 5 – Pakistan vs Thailand on September 1

Match 6 – Sri Lanka vs Indonesia on September 2

Match 7 – India vs Hong Kong, China on September 3

Match 8 – UAE vs Indonesia on September 4

Match 9 – Pakistan vs India on September 5

Match 10 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh on September 6

Match 11 – Pakistan vs Hong Kong, China on September 7

Match 12 – Bangladesh vs UAE on September 8

First semi-final – A1 vs B2 on September 10

Second semi-final: A2 vs B1 on September 11

The Final – TBD vs TBD on September 13