Manchester City boss Maresca urges patience with young Bouaddi

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca reacts during a Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on August 23, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca on Thursday lauded new signing Ayyoub Bouaddi but said the club will take care of the youngster as he adapts to life in England.

City signed the highly-rated midfielder Bouaddi from French club Lille on a five-year contract on Wednesday and Maresca said the Moroccan midfielder, who played at this year's World Cup, will have a bright future at The Etihad.

"He's ready and he was working with his former club so he is fit. He's quite calm, he does not look 18," Maresca told reporters Friday's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

"In this case we need to go slowly because he is very young and came from a different country. So no rush for him but for sure he is going to help us now and in the future."

The City manager also gave the reporters a positive injury update on new signing Elliot Anderson; the midfielder was forced off during the second half of City's home win over Bournemouth last weekend.

"Elliot Anderson is fine after coming off with cramp. Matheus (Nunes) is not 100 percent having come off the bench against Bournemouth. Jeremy Doku is still out," Maresca said.

Maresca confirmed that forward Omar Marmoush is leaving the club. The Egyptian is widely linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and added that Jack Grealish is also ready to leave amid reports he could leave before the transfer window ends.

Maresca, however, remained tight-lipped on City’s transfer plans as reports continue to link Chelsea’s midfielder Enzo Fernandez with them.

"Anything can happen in the window, we will see," Maresca said. "In this moment it is quite complicated to think about the window because we have a game in 24 hours."