Abbas strikes thrice to script Pakistan's strong start in second England Test

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas appeals for the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the first day of their second Test against England at Lord's in London on August 27, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Experienced seamer Mohammad Abbas dismantled England by taking three wickets in the opening session of the second Test before fellow pacer Mohammad Ali dismissed Harry Brook to further strengthen Pakistan's command here at Lord's on Thursday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's decision to field first after winning the toss paid dividends as the touring side's under-criticism bowling attack dictated the proceedings in the opening session, which was delayed due to intermittent rain here.

England's opening pair of Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay started spiritedly and put together 21 runs inside five overs before Abbas got the latter caught behind.

The 36-year-old struck again in his next over, dismissing Duckett, who made a 20-ball 17, reducing England further to 26/2.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, England captain Joe Root joined Jordan Cox in the middle for a brief 10-run partnership until he, too, fell victim to Abbas, and walked back after mustering four off 13 deliveries.

Root's dismissal paved the way for top-ranked batter Brook (15) to walk out, and he, alongside Cox, batted sensibly to raise a 31-run partnership for the fourth wicket before being cleaned up by Ali in the final over of the session.

Cox, who held one end firmly during England's shaky start and has made 27 not out, will resume their innings after the break alongside Dan Lawrence, unbeaten on two.

Abbas has been the standout bowler for Pakistan, having taken three wickets for 34 runs in his eight overs, while Ali has claimed one.