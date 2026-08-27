Behind Nathan Lukes, Blue Jays bid for series win against Royals

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Daz Cameron (23) reacts to a home run by Nathan Lukes (38) in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on August 20, 2026. — Reuters

Nathan Lukes found redemption, and the host Toronto Blue Jays will aim to carry the momentum into the rubber match of their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

Lukes hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning Wednesday to enable the Blue Jays to end the Royals' nine-game winning streak.

In Kansas City's 5-3 win in the series opener on Tuesday, Lukes ended the game when he was thrown out at second while trying to stretch his two-run single into a double.

"I guess you can't screw up baserunning if you just hit the ball over the fence," Lukes said.

Said Blue Jays manager John Schneider: "I talked to him today and, as only Lukey can, he said he was sorry. I told him, ‘Dude, the most important game is tonight. Don't worry about it.' It's pretty fitting that he had the big hit today."

The Blue Jays needed the win to remain within three games of the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final wild-card spot in the American League.

Wednesday's victory came in a bullpen game for the Blue Jays, who used seven pitchers to limit the Royals to six hits. Chad Dallas struck out four batters and did not allow a hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the win.

In the series finale, the Blue Jays will start right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (7-6, 4.73 ERA). He is 0-2 with a 16.00 ERA in two career starts against Kansas City, including 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in one start this season when he was with the Houston Astros.

The Royals are slated to start left-hander Noah Cameron (8-8, 4.02 ERA) on Thursday. In two career starts against Toronto, he is 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA.

Cameron is on a 14-inning scoreless streak dating to his one-hit shutout against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 16. Over his last six outings, he has a 1.05 ERA and has limited opponents to a .109 batting average over 42 2/3 innings.

"We played a good game," Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday. "We didn't put anything together offensively. But we played well defensively, and the pitching was good. We've got another game tomorrow to start a new streak."

Carter Jensen had two hits, a walk and a stolen base on Wednesday for Kansas City.

"We had a good little run there where things were going our way," said first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who was 0-for-4 with three flyouts on Wednesday. "But tonight is a good example of when you don't do enough and things aren't going your way, it's hard to win games."

Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued to struggle, going 1-for-4. He has seven homers for the season, none at home. He batted second again on Wednesday despite suggestions from both the media and fans to bat him lower.

"There's been thoughts of it; I just don't know what the outcome would be," Schneider said. "I don't want to punish him. I think if there were guys tearing the cover off the ball, that would be a little easier to think about, too. We are built, as a team, for Vlad to be a focal point of our offense. I don't think that, with where he hits, he will be pitched very differently."