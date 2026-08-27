Mohammad Abbas enters elite club after major first-class milestone

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas (left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Ben Duckett on day one of the second Test match against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 27, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas achieved a significant milestone in first-class cricket on day one of the second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

Abbas reached the landmark of 900 first-class wickets after dismissing England openers Emilio Gay and Ben Duckett during the opening session.

The right-arm pacer claimed his 900th wicket by removing Duckett for 17, having earlier dismissed Gay for eight.

Abbas reached the landmark in his 222nd first-class match, with his impressive record including an average of 20.43, 57 five-wicket hauls and 15 10-wicket match hauls.

The milestone also saw Abbas move into fifth place among the leading first-class wicket-takers of the 21st century. England pace great James Anderson leads the list with 1,157 wickets since making his first-class debut in 2002.

South Africa's Simon Harmer is second with 1,056 wickets, while Sri Lanka's Malinda Pushpakumara is third with 1,010 wickets. England's Tim Murtagh occupies fourth place with 959 wickets.

Most wickets in first-class cricket (21st century):

James Anderson (England) — 1,181

Simon Harmer (South Africa) — 1,056

Malinda Pushpakumara (Sri Lanka) — 1,010

Tim Murtagh (England) — 959

Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan) — 901*

When this news was filed, the home side were under early pressure, having lost three wickets for 57 runs in 13 overs, with Abbas claiming all three key dismissals.

Emilio Gay was the first batter to depart, dismissed off the final delivery of the fifth over after scoring eight off 17 balls, including two boundaries. Ben Duckett then returned to the pavilion after making 17 off 20 deliveries, with three boundaries to his name.

England captain Joe Root was the next major wicket to fall, dismissed LBW after scoring four off 13 deliveries. Jordan Cox and Harry Brook were at the crease for the Three Lions as play resumed.