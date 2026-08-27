Imam-ul-Haq reveals Pakistan's plan to overcome Headingley disappointment

Pakistan's opening batter Imam-ul-Haq looks on before play on day two of the first Test match against England at Headingley on August 20, 2026, in Leeds, England. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq has emphasised the importance of learning from the team’s defeat in the opening Test at Headingley as they look to bounce back in the second match against England at Lord’s.

Speaking ahead of the start of the second Test, Imam revealed that the Pakistan squad held both positive and difficult discussions following their defeat. The meetings focused on assessing their performance, identifying areas for improvement and establishing a clear approach for the matches ahead.

The left-handed batter stressed that such conversations were necessary for the team to move forward collectively and respond positively to the setback.

“We lost the match, but we had a great meeting and a great chat as a group. We touched on some very good points, including how we have to go about this game and the matches ahead. We also had some tough meetings, and I guess that was needed for the group,” Imam said.

Imam also highlighted the positive atmosphere within the squad, saying the players remained focused on backing one another and maintaining the right mindset.

He said Pakistan had returned from their tour of the West Indies well prepared, but acknowledged that managing pressure and approaching the game with the right mentality would be crucial to their performance at Lord’s.

“The group’s feelings are very good and very positive. At this stage, it’s just about how we back each other. I believe we are coming from the West Indies very well prepared. It’s just about the mental side, how each player approaches the game mentally and how they cope with the pressure,” he stated.

The Pakistan opener further expressed confidence in the team’s ability to respond strongly when faced with adversity. He said the players were determined to use the Headingley setback as motivation and demonstrate their fighting spirit in the second Test.

“As a group, we know that when we are thrown under the bus, we come back very strongly. We’re looking for that response as well,” he concluded.