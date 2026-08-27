Vozinha makes Colo Colo debut after World Cup fame

Colo Colo's Vozinha celebrates with Diego Ulloa after the match against Universidad de Chile in Liga Primera on August 23, 2026.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha finally made his debut for Chilean giants Colo Colo on Wednesday, featuring in their Copa Chile clash against Union Espanola.

The 40-year-old, whose full name is Josimar Evora Dias, joined Colo Colo after arriving in South America on 2nd August.

His move had been announced on 24th July, but paperwork complications and personal matters delayed his arrival on three occasions.

Vozinha quickly joined training after landing in Chile and had already been named in the squad for three matches before making his first appearance.

He was also on the bench for Sunday's Superclasico against Universidad de Chile at the National Stadium.

However, the veteran faces competition for the starting spot. Regular goalkeeper Fernando De Paul is currently injured, while 19-year-old academy graduate Gabriel Maureira has impressed since stepping into the role, particularly during the Superclásico.

Colo Colo manager Fernando Ortiz has insisted that Vozinha will not automatically be given the starting position.

"It's going to be a great competition between Vozinha, Gabriel, and the others who are here," Ortiz said.

"A big name won't change my way of thinking; whoever deserves to play will play."

Vozinha joined Colo Colo after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Chaves and arriving in the aftermath of Cape Verde's historic World Cup campaign.

He earned widespread recognition for his performances against Uruguay, eventual champions Spain and Lionel Messi's Argentina, before Cape Verde were eliminated in the round of 32.

His World Cup displays also transformed his online popularity, with his social media following soaring from fewer than 50,000 to more than 29 million.