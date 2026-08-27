Nasser Hussain calls for stronger response from Pakistan in second Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain performs commentary duties on day one of the second Test against India at Edgbaston on July 2, 2025, in Birmingham, England. — AFP

LONDON: Former England captain Nasser Hussain has called for a stronger response from Pakistan in the second Test, while urging England to face a sterner challenge after their dominant victory in the series opener.

Pakistan suffered a humiliating innings and 103-run defeat against England in the first Test at Headingley, which ended inside three days.

Speaking during a pre-match analysis ahead of the second Test, Hussain questioned whether Pakistan still possessed the unpredictability traditionally associated with the team, saying their performance at Leeds reflected their current level.

“I want to see this England line-up tested a bit more, and I want to see a bit more from Pakistan. We talk about mercurial Pakistan, but they’re not mercurial anymore. What we saw at Leeds is where they’re at,” Hussain said.

The 58-year-old also challenged Pakistan’s reputation for fighting back in difficult situations, referring to Babar Azam’s comments during a press conference.

Hussain further questioned the competitiveness of Pakistan-India matches in ICC events, arguing that recent results have made the contests increasingly one-sided.

“Babar spoke in the press conference about how they do fight back, but they don’t fight back anymore. We hype up Pakistan-India fixtures in the ICC as great fixtures, but they’re not great fixtures anymore; they’re very one-sided,” he stated.

Hussain went on to criticise Pakistan’s overall display in the opening Test and highlighted their struggles when playing away from home.

According to the former England captain, Pakistan lacked several of the qualities traditionally associated with their cricket, including pace, wrist-spin, batting flair and intensity.

He called for the team to produce a significantly improved performance in the second Test and said he hoped they would show clear signs of a response.

“Pakistan don’t travel well, so they need something to galvanise them. That was such an un-Pakistan-type performance last week: no pace, no wrist-spin, no flair with the bat, no passion. They got what they deserved, to be honest. My hope this week is for Pakistan cricket to improve and show signs of improvement,” he concluded.