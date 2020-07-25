Sohail Khan celebrates.

Veteran fast bowler Sohail Khan on Friday wreaked havoc on day one of a four-day intra-squad match against PCB Greens with a five-wicket haul.

The 36-year-old, representing PCB Whites, ripped through the Greens' batting line-up, reducing them from 88-3 to 113 all-out.

The PCB has released footage of Sohail's fiver, which included wickets of batsmen such as Abid Ali, Shan Masood and others.

Sohail, at the ripe age of 36, has returned to the national squad after a gap of three and a half years.

He recently spoke of benefiting from bowling coach Waqar Younis's presence.

Watch Sohail Khan wreak havoc in intra-squad warm-up