Sehwag, Dravid sons included in India Under-19 squads for Australia series

Indian batters Rahul Dravid (right) and Virender Sehwag pictured during day four of the fourth Test match against England at The Kia Oval on August 21, 2011, in London, England. — AFP

MUMBAI: India Under-19 will face Australia Under-19 in a three-match one-day series and two multi-day fixtures at home next month, with Lakshya Raichandani named captain for the limited-overs matches.

Yashbardhan Chauhan will serve as Raichandani’s deputy in the one-day series, while the two will swap roles for the multi-day fixtures, with Chauhan taking over as captain and Raichandani serving as vice-captain.

The one-day squad also features Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, sons of former India captains Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid respectively.

Dravid was part of India Under-19’s tour of Sri Lanka in July and impressed with an 87-run knock in the second one-day match. He is one of two wicketkeeping options in the one-day squad alongside Rajat Baghel.

The three one-day matches will be played on September 18, 21 and 23, while the multi-day fixtures are scheduled for September 27-30 and October 5-8.

All matches will be held in Rajkot except the second multi-day fixture, which will take place in Ahmedabad.

Raichandani enters the series in impressive form following India Under-19’s tour of Sri Lanka. He was the leading run-scorer in the two-match four-day series, accumulating 307 runs at an average of 153.50.

He scored 207 in Galle before following it up with an unbeaten 100 in Colombo. The youngster has also represented Uttarakhand in four first-class matches, scoring 223 runs, including three half-centuries.

Several other India Under-19 batters also made notable contributions in Sri Lanka. Sagar Virk scored 134 in the first four-day fixture, while Manal Chauhan and Kushagra Ojha scored 150 and 111 respectively in the second match.

Yashbardhan accumulated 201 runs across the two matches and claimed six wickets. Leg-spinner Rohit Yadav also took six wickets, while fast bowlers Chigurupati Venkata and Pranav Ragavendra claimed five wickets apiece.

The multi-day squad includes several players who also feature in the one-day side, including Raichandani, Yashbardhan, Ojha, Manal, Rohit Yadav and Mohit Ulva.

Manav Krishna and Abhipray Biswas have been selected as the wicketkeeping options for the longer format.

India Under-19 one-day squad: Lakshya Raichandani (c), Yashbardhan Chauhan (vc), Rajat Baghel (wk), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wk), V Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata and Kavya Patel.

India Under-19 multi-day squad: Yashbardhan Chauhan (c), Lakshya Raichandani (vc), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (wk), Abhipray Biswas (wk), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva and Aryan Yadav.