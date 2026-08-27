Liam Delap completes £50m move to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest striker Liam Delap takes the vacant number 19 jersey. — Nottingham Forest Official

Liam Delap has completed his £50m transfer from Chelsea to Nottingham Forest on Thursday, signing a five-year contract with the City Ground club.

The 23-year-old striker becomes Forest’s record signing after Chelsea secured a £20m profit on the forward, who joined them following an impressive Premier League campaign with Ipswich Town.

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Liam Delap! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/U0nCwsVgxW — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 27, 2026

Delap’s move comes after a difficult season at Chelsea, where he scored just one league goal. However, his previous form at Ipswich demonstrated the potential that convinced Forest to make a significant investment.

The striker scored 12 Premier League goals during his first full season in the top flight in 2024-25, despite Ipswich winning only four matches and ultimately being relegated.

Under former Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, Delap thrived in a system that utilised his strength, physicality and ability to drive forward with the ball.

He recorded 26 shot-ending carries that season, the most by any Premier League striker.

Forest will now hope their new forward can rediscover that form and continue developing into one of England’s promising young strikers.

Delap expressed his excitement about joining the club and praised head coach Nuno Espírito Santo’s approach.

“I’m buzzing. I really can’t wait to get started, it’s a massive club with a big history so I can’t wait,” Delap said.

“I spoke with the Head Coach and I really like his way. I think he can be the one to really help me develop and get to that next step. There’re some top players here as well and I’m looking forward to playing alongside them.”