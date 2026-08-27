Mohammad Hasnain targets Pakistan comeback with consistent pace

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain celebrates after taking wicket during the first ODI match against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 04, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain is aiming to earn a recall to the national team by maintaining his pace and delivering consistent performances across domestic cricket.

The 26-year-old is currently participating in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) bowlers’ development camp, where he has been working on his bowling, fitness and pace.

Hasnain has represented Pakistan in 15 ODIs and 28 T20Is. He made his international debut in both formats in 2019, with his most recent ODI appearance coming in February 2025 and his last T20I in December 2024.

Speaking to Geo News during the bowlers’ camp, Hasnain said the training programme was going well and praised the support he had received from the coaching staff.

“The camp is going very well. I have been playing domestic cricket and the coaches have been very supportive and are teaching us a lot,” Hasnain said.

“There are also young fast bowlers at the camp, which is a good thing. There are bowlers who can generate good pace, and it is encouraging to see them. It is good that Pakistan is producing fast bowlers, and I hope we will see them representing the country in the future.”

Hasnain said his primary focus is to maintain his pace consistently while also improving his fitness.

“I am focusing on myself. I need to maintain my speed consistently, and I am working on that. I am also focusing on my fitness because fitness is essential for maintaining pace. At the moment, my only focus is to make a comeback to the national team,” he said.

The right-arm pacer also explained that a decline in pace can occur because of injuries or workload, adding that he is preparing himself to play all formats.

“Sometimes a decrease in speed can happen because of injury or being overloaded. At the moment, I am looking to play whatever cricket I get, whether it is four-over cricket, 10-over cricket or red-ball cricket,” Hasnain said.

“I am preparing myself for all formats of the game,” he concluded.