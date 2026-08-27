Toss delayed for England-Pakistan second Test at Lord's

The covers are on the ground as the toss for the England-Pakistan second Test has been delayed due to rain at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on August 27, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: The toss for the second Test of the three-match series between England and Pakistan at Lord’s Cricket Ground has been delayed on Thursday.

Squads

England: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Sajid Khan, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali and Ubaid Shah.

Head-to-head

England and Pakistan have faced each other 93 times in Test cricket, with England winning 31 matches and Pakistan securing 23 victories, while 39 encounters have ended in draws.

Pakistan have enjoyed a strong record in London in recent years, winning their last three Tests against England in the capital. They defeated England at Lord’s in 2016 and 2018 before also securing victory at The Oval in 2016.

Matches played: 93

England won: 31

Pakistan won: 23

Draws: 39

Form guide

England have also won two of their last five red-ball matches. However, they will enter the second Test with considerable confidence following their commanding innings-and-103-run victory over Pakistan in the opening Test.

With momentum on their side and an impressive all-round performance in the first match, the Three Lions will be aiming to maintain their dominance and seal the series in style.

Pakistan have won just one of their last five Test matches, but their strong record in London will give them confidence heading into the second Test.

With Babar Azam returning after missing the Headingley Test and a capable bowling attack at their disposal, Pakistan will be determined to bounce back, overcome the odds and level the three-match series.

England: W, L, L, W, L (most recent first)

Pakistan: L, W, L, L, L