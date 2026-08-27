UAE’s Asif Khan handed 15-month ban for anti-doping violation

UAE batter Asif Khan plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 Playoff match against the USA at Takashinga Cricket Club on July 6, 2023, in Harare, Zimbabwe. - ICC

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) batter Asif Khan has accepted a 15-month period of ineligibility after testing positive for a banned substance, a metabolite of mesterolone, during an out-of-competition test conducted on 8 September 2025.

The 36-year-old admitted to violating Article 2.1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Doping Code and accepted the sanction through a Case Resolution Agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the ICC.

Asif’s period of ineligibility has been backdated to 8 September 2025 and will run until 7 December 2026. He will be permitted to return to training with a team or use the facilities of a club or other ICC Member organisation from 8 October 2026.

However, the UAE batter will only be eligible to return to competitive cricket from 8 December 2026, following the completion of his suspension.

In accordance with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Asif’s individual results recorded between 8 September 2025 and the commencement of his provisional suspension on 29 December 2025 have been disqualified.

The disqualification includes all resulting consequences, including the loss of medals, points, prize money and prizes earned during the affected period.

Asif has been a key member of the UAE side since making his international debut in 2022. He has represented the team in 38 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 56 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

His suspension means he will remain unavailable for competitive cricket until December 2026.