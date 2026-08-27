Pakistan U19 squad announced for England tour

Pakistan's Usman Khan (left) and Farhan Yousaf line up before the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 match against Scotland at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, on January 19, 2026. - ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the 15-member men’s U19 squad for the team’s tour of England, which begins on 2 September with a solitary Youth Test at Arundel Castle Cricket Ground.

Right-handed batter Farhan Yousaf, who captained Pakistan to the ACC U19 Asia Cup title in December last year, will lead the side during the tour, which also features four Youth ODIs against England.

The squad includes four pacers in Mohammad Sayyam, Abdul Subhan, Rizwanullah and Umar Zaib, while left-arm wrist-spinner Mohammad Huzaifa and left-arm spinner Niqab Shafiq form the spin attack.

Aliyan Salman, Ahmad Hussain, Jahangir Bilal and Hayam Khan provide all-round options, while Hamza Zahoor and Abdul Qadir are the two wicketkeepers.

Farhan, Usman Khan and Hasnain Abbas Dar are the designated batters in the squad.

The Pakistan U19 side held a pre-tour training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and concluded preparations with a two-day red-ball intra-squad match on Tuesday. The team will depart for England from Lahore on Sunday, 30 August.

Farhan, Subhan, Ahmad, Hamza, Sayyam, Huzaifa, Niqab, Umar and Usman have previously represented Pakistan at U19 level, while the remaining players are in line to make their international debuts.

Shahid Anwar has been appointed head coach, with Rao Iftikhar Anjum serving as fast bowling coach, Zohaib Khan as spin bowling coach and Humayun Farhat as fielding coach.

Pakistan squad for England tour:

Farhan Yousaf (c), Abdul Qadir, Abdul Subhan, Ahmad Hussain, Aliyan Salman, Hamza Zahoor, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Huzaifa, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Umar Zaib and Usman Khan.

Non-travelling reserves: Abbas Afridi, Ali Hasnain Badshah, Farhanullah, Hassan Khan and Ibtisam Azhar.

Support staff: Shahid Anwar (head coach), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (fast bowling coach), Zohaib Khan (spin bowling coach), Humayun Farhat (fielding coach), Ubaid Ullah (physiotherapist), Ibrar Ahmed (trainer) and Ali Hamza (performance analyst).

Pakistan U19 tour of England schedule