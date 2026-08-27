Karolina Muchova, Jakub Mensik win US Open mixed doubles title

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova and Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik pose with the trophy after winning their mixed doubles final match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Italy's Flavio Cobolli on August 27, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Czech duo Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik claimed the US Open mixed doubles title here at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, defeating Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic and Italy’s Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 1-6, 10-6 to secure their first Grand Slam trophy together.

Muchova and Mensik made a strong start, with the big-serving Mensik firing an ace past Bencic on set point to take the opening set in less than 30 minutes.

Raising it up! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/G8Q9Qqz5JH — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2026

Bencic responded in the second set, producing a return winner to break for a 3-1 lead. She later levelled the contest when her forehand caught the net cord and bounced beyond Muchova.

The Czech pair regained control in the deciding 10-point match tiebreak, with Mensik’s powerful serve and confident play at the net proving decisive.

The 20-year-old fired a firm volley to establish an 8-4 advantage before Muchova delivered her best serve of the match to create championship points.

Mensik then sealed victory with another ace, leaping into celebration as the pair secured the first title of this year’s final Grand Slam.

An ace for the title! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VShvPv8GQj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2026

Muchova joked that their matching outfits brought them luck, while admitting they had not expected to win and were simply focused on enjoying the tournament.

"I think in the end the matching outfits made the difference for us," Muchova said.

"I wasn't really expecting to be standing here tonight. We came out just to have fun and enjoy these mixed doubles and now we are standing here. So we did something right.

"I think this is a really good start to the U.S. Open for all of us," she added.