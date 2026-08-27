Kylian Mbappe hat-trick leads Real Madrid to win over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fourth goal to complete his hat-trick agaunst Real Sociedad on August 26, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid began their home LaLiga campaign with a commanding 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad here at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 40th minute, cutting inside before firing into the top corner after Federico Valverde split the defence with a superb pass.

Real Sociedad responded four minutes later when Luka Sucic drilled a low effort past Thibaut Courtois to level the match.

Real Madrid improved significantly after the break, with Mbappe restoring their advantage in the 60th minute following a neat one-two with Jude Bellingham.

Vinicius Jr then made it 3-1 eight minutes later, converting from close range after Bellingham won possession near the byline and delivered a low cross.

Mbappe completed his treble in the 80th minute, calmly chipping goalkeeper Alex Remiro after being played through by Vinicius.

Real had struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half and were jeered by sections of the home crowd, with Sociedad creating several early chances.

However, Madrid produced a ruthless second-half display to secure all three points.

Reflecting on the triumph, head coach of Real Madrid Mourinho said the fans’ criticism motivated to respond strongly and produce a dominant second-half performance.

“There’s always a sense of justice in the boos and the applause, and the odd boo now and then doesn’t do anyone any harm – it helps you grow,” Mourinho said.

“We all know the Santiago Bernabeu and just how demanding the fans are there, and I’m very pleased with how my players responded under pressure and put in a great second half, in which we could even have scored more goals.”