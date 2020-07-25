'Babar Azam already more incredible than Wasim, Waqar, Miandad, Inzamam'

Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes limited-overs skipper Babar Azam is already more 'incredible' than some of the game's biggest local legends such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haqq.

Latif aired his remarks in a Twitter debate when someone suggest that Azam's was a case of hype and that he had not accomplished anything closer to the image he has created.

The former wicketkeeper, in response, said: "During my career, I met many great players. Bowlers like Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib, Saqlain and Mushtaq and batsmen like Miandad ,Inzi, Yousuf, Saeed and Younus but Babar Azam is the most incredible of them all.

The subjective nature of the term "incredible", however, means that only Latif can explain what metrics he used to put Azam - a pup albeit with a massive upside - ahead of World Cup winners and legendary figures.

