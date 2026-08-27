Williams sisters receive US Open doubles wild card

Venus Williams(right) and Serena Williams of the U.S. after losing their women's doubles first round match against Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova and Lucie Hradecka on September 1, 2022. — Reuters

Serena and Venus Williams have been awarded a wild card entry to compete together in the women’s doubles at the US Open, organisers announced on Wednesday.

The American sisters, who have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles as a team, will make their ninth appearance together in the US Open doubles draw.

The sister duo is BACK!



Serena and Venus Williams have received a wild card into the 2026 US Open Women's Doubles Championship. pic.twitter.com/YD9traRQ8d — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2026

Their return to New York comes after they reunited on court at the Cincinnati Open last week, ending an absence of almost four years.

The Williams sisters last competed together at the US Open in 2022. They previously lifted the doubles title in New York in 1999 and 2009.

Serena, 44, returned to competitive tennis in June after stepping away from the sport following the 2022 US Open, describing her decision as ‘evolving away’ from tennis.

The sisters had initially planned to reunite at Wimbledon in July, but those plans were abandoned after Serena suffered a knee injury during her opening-round singles match at the All England Club.

Serena will compete only in doubles at this year’s US Open. She reached the mixed doubles quarter-finals alongside Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday, but the pair were defeated by Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli.

It is pertinent to mention that Venus, 46, meanwhile, has also been handed a wild card for the women’s singles tournament, giving her an opportunity to compete in both singles and doubles in New York.

The US Open main draw begins on Sunday, with the women’s and men’s doubles competitions getting underway later in the week.