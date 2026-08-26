Vietnam beat Thailand on aggregate in final to win ASEAN Championship 2026

Vietnam players celebrate with the trophy for ASEAN Championship after beating Thailand in the final at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. — ASEAN Football

Vietnam retained the ASEAN Championship after they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Thailand in Hanoi on Wednesday to secure a 4-2 aggregate win in the final.

Own goals by goalkeeper Chatchai Bootprom and Wanchai Jarunongkran plus a missed penalty by Kakana Khamyok undermined Thailand's hopes of overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit despite strikes by Yotsakon Burapha and Wanchai.

"It's something amazing," Vietnam's Brazil-born winger Do Hoang Hen, also known as Hendrio, said of the win. "I waited for this moment a long time. It's a pleasure. I feel so proud.

"We did a very good job. I worked so hard to be here and I'm very happy I can help the team to get this cup here in Vietnam in Hanoi."

The Thais struck first at My Dinh National Stadium when Yotsakon thumped a low strike past Patrik Le Giang, beating the Vietnam goalkeeper to his right.

Thailand squandered the opportunity to level the scores on aggregate four minutes into the second half when Kakana fired his penalty over the bar moments after being brought down in the area.

That miss proved pivotal as Vietnam scored in the 52nd minute.

Chatchai was the unsuspecting villain, the ball hitting the Thailand goalkeeper on the heel and crossing the line after Hoang Hen's first-time strike had clipped the base of the post and rolled along the goal-line.

Thailand gave themselves a glimmer of hope with six minutes remaining as Wanchai shot across Patrik and into the far corner.

But the chances of Anthony Hudson's side taking the game into extra time were extinguished deep into stoppage time when Wanchai thumped the ball into his own net, sealing Vietnam's fourth title win in the biennial competition's 30-year history.