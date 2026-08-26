Laporta says Barcelona still interested in Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal during the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on April 18, 2026. — Reuters

Barcelona club President Joan Laporta on Wednesday said they are still interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez as speculation over the Argentina international's future continued.

The 26-year-old, 2022 World Cup winner, has faced criticism from Atletico fans amid reports linking him with a move to the LaLiga champions.

During Atletico's 2-2 home draw with Villarreal on Sunday, the Argentine was booed while warming up and again after coming on as a substitute.

Alvarez has made clear that he wants to leave, and during the 2026 World Cup he said that he had spoken to the club about a possible transfer to "fulfil my dream".

"This whole situation has created a lot of noise," Laporta said in a video posted on Barca's social media channels.

"This is not motivated by actions taken by Barca. It is motivated by the fact that Atletico told us they were not selling (Alvarez). However, it looks like, from what we hear now, they are trying to reach agreements with other clubs.

"With this context, our interest and offer for the player remains up until the end of the window, in case Atletico want to sell the player. We are very interested in buying Julian Alvarez. We would like our offer to be accepted. We say it with all the respect towards Atletico."

Despite the speculation, Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has made clear that the club would not accept even €200 million ($233 million) for a player they wanted to keep.

Alvarez has scored 49 goals and registered 17 assists in 107 appearances for Atletico since joining from Manchester City in 2024 on a six-year contract.

"The player is being portrayed as a victim, but the only victims in the Julian case are us. We've hurt us both financially and socially," Atletico told Spanish national daily MARCA.

"There's a 0% chance of selling him to Barca. This situation isn't about money, it's about dignity."