Dean Elgar to retire from professional cricket after County Championship 2026

South Africa's Dean Elgar raises his bat to the crowd as he walks back after being dismissed during the first day of their second Test against India at Newlands in Cape Town on January 3, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar on Wednesday announced he would retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2026 County Championship campaign, bringing down the curtain on a 21-year career.

Elgar, who represented South Africa in 86 Tests and eight ODIs before calling time on his glittering international career in 2024, has since then been associated with County Club Essex, serving as an ideal replacement for Alastair Cook, who retired at the end of 2023.

The 39-year-old, however, revealed that the ongoing County Championship 2026 will be his last stint in professional cricket, insisting that it was the right time for him to now be present at home with his family.

"I feel it's the right time for me now. I'm not getting any younger, 39 years old, and I've got a lot of things going on back home with regards to a young but growing-up-very-quickly family. It's the right time for me now to be present at home and be there for my partner and my kids," Elgar stated.

"It's been a great journey so far. It's not done yet, but at the end of the season, I will be retiring," he added.

Elgar expressed gratitude over the opportunity of representing his country, South Africa, at the international level, while terming captaining the Proteas as one of the "proudest moments" of his career.

"I was fortunate enough to represent my country for twelve years and then the responsibility of captaining [South Africa] - that's one of the proudest moments of my career," Elgar said.

"If you look back at the journey of where I have come from, I don't think many people would have given me a lot of hope of having a career [in cricket], let alone one that spans over two decades."