Tyson Fury picks replacement opponent for Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury during the press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on February 16, 2026. — Reuters

Tyson Fury's brother Shane backs the fight between the 'Gypsy King' and Agit Kabayel in November should the Anthony Joshua showdown collapse.

Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers are pushing for a move to the United States.

The organisers want to stage the bout on November 20, a Friday, at Madison Square Garden. However, Joshua, 36, and his promoter Eddie Hearn want the fight at Wembley.

Fury is already in Miami preparing for the showdown and his promoter Frank Warren warns: “Unless AJ commits by the end of next week I'm afraid this will slip away like so many of those great fights which never happened.”

Speaking to Boxing King Media, Fury's brother Shane said that the former world champion will be fighting at Madison Square Garden on November 20 with or without Joshua.

“The more I’m watching it, the less I’m thinking that this fight’s gonna happen,” he said.

“The fight’s on 20 November, time’s rolling on. It don’t affect us, because we’re fighting on that date anyway. Tyson’s over in America now, training as we speak. He’s got his nutritionist with him, he’s got his strength and conditioning [coach], he’s got his trainer.

“He’s training, so if it’s not [Joshua], Tyson will be fighting on that day, so it really don’t affect us. It really makes no difference to us, because we will fight on that date either way.”

Kabayel retained the interim title earlier this year against Damian Knyba, and was later promoted to full champion status following Oleksandr Usyk’s decision to give up his titles.

The pair have refused to compete in the past, but Shane Fury believes a fight like that would change the 'Gypsy King's' mind.