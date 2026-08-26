Pakistan likely to retain Rizwan, Agha for second Test against England

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and Mohammad Rizwan (right) appeal for an lbw dismissal of England's Dan Lawrence during the second day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on August 20, 2026. — Reuters

Following Pakistan's innings-and-103-run defeat at the hands of England in the Leeds Test, the team's senior players have come under severe criticism.

There had been speculation that the team management might hand a Test debut to Ghazi Ghori in place of experienced wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for the Lord's Test.

There were also reports that Salman Ali Agha, who led Pakistan in the absence of Babar Azam in Leeds, could be left out of the team for the second Test.

However, according to the latest information, both players are set to feature in Pakistan's playing XI for the second Test, which begins at Lord's on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Rizwan, who has played 46 Tests, and 32-year-old Agha, who has appeared in 28 Tests, are expected to be included in the lineup.

With Test captain Babar Azam returning to the side after missing one match, 30-year-old Saud Shakeel is likely to be dropped. Shakeel scored only five and 14 in the Leeds Test.

Considering the success of left-arm spinner Ali Usman, who returned impressive figures of 5 for 95 in Leeds, there had been strong speculation that Pakistan would bring another spinner – Sajid Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – as the second spinner at Lord's. Sajid has taken 77 wickets in 16 Tests at an average of 28.81.

However, captain Babar indicated in his press conference that Salman Ali Agha is his first choice to partner left-arm spinner Ali Usman as the second spin option.

The other expected change, following Babar's return, could see 26-year-old fast bowler Ubaid Shah, who made his Test debut against the West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad, replace Khurram Shahzad.