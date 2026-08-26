Mendis, Sooriyabandara help Sri Lanka secure slender lead after India impose follow-on

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis (left) celebrates reaching his half-century with teammate Pasindu Sooriyabandara during the fourth day of their second Test against India at the SSC Stadium in Colombo on August 26, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: Half-centuries from Kamindu Mendis and Pasindu Sooriyabandara helped Sri Lanka avoid the innings defeat and secure a slender lead on the penultimate day of the second and last Test of the home series against India here at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Stadium on Wednesday.

At the stumps on Day 4, the home side were 229/6, leading by a modest 16 runs, with first-innings centurion Sonal Dinusha and all-rounder Keshara Nuwantha unbeaten on seven and three, respectively.

The penultimate day of the ongoing fixture got underway with Sri Lanka resuming their first innings from 265/8 through Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara in response to India's mammoth total of 503/9 declared.

Dinusha, who led Sri Lanka's resistance on the third day, ultimately brought up his second Test century in the opening session but could not avoid the hosts succumbing to a 200-run deficit as Saransh Jain dismissed both the overnight batters to wrap up their first innings at 290 all out in 89.4 overs.

The batting all-rounder top-scored for Sri Lanka with 103 off 162 deliveries, laced with eight fours and three sixes.

Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar co-led India's bowling charge in the first innings with three wickets each, followed by Jain with two, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Since India had secured a 213-run lead, their captain Shubman Gill enforced the follow-on, putting the home side into bat again in a bid to force the outcome of the fixture, which remained largely affected by the rain.

The home side got off to a shaky start to their second innings as they lost both their openers, Lahiru Udara (three) and Kamil Mishara (32) inside 15 overs with just 63 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Mendis joined Sooriyabandara in the middle, and the duo launched an astounding recovery by putting together a 115-run partnership, which saw both batters bring up their respective half-centuries.

Krishna eventually broke the threatening partnership for India by dismissing Mendis, who walked back after scoring a 92-ball 55, comprising three sixes and two fours.

Sooriyabandara was then involved in a brief 31-run partnership with captain Dhananjaya de Silva (23) before both perished in quick succession.

He remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka in the second innings with 92 off 173 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and a six, but his dismissal brought their total down to 212/5.

Dinusha and wicketkeeper batter Niroshan Dickwella (seven) could add six runs for their sixth-wicket partnership, which culminated with the latter's dismissal off Jain, but put Sri Lanka into the lead.

The first-innings centurion was then joined by Nuwantha in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to put together an unbeaten 11-run partnership for the seventh wicket, which ensured Sri Lanka did not sustain further setbacks heading into the final day.

Suthar has thus far been leading India's bowling charge in the second innings, having bagged two wickets, while Krishna, Siraj, Jain and Jadeja have taken one apiece.