Pakistan squad reaches Dubai for ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026

Pakistan players celebrate during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Netherlands at the County Ground in Bristol on June 27, 2026. — ICC

DUBAI: The 15-member Pakistan squad reached here on Wednesday to participate in the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 28 to September 13.

After undergoing an intensive pre-tournament camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, Pakistan embarked on the journey on Wednesday morning and reached here in the afternoon.

Upon their arrival here, the Pakistan squad will enjoy a rest day and will hold their first training session on Thursday, while skipper Fatima Sana will also attend the trophy-unveiling ceremony.

ویمنز ایشیا کپ



ویمنز ایشیا کپ میں شرکت کے لیے پاکستان ویمن ٹیم دبئی پہنچ گئی



پاکستان ویمن ٹیم آج دبئی میں آرام کرے گی



پاکستان ویمن ٹیم کل پہلا ٹریننگ سیشن کرے گی

کپتان فاطمہ ثنا کل ویمنز ایشیا کپ کی ٹرافی کی رونمائی کی تقریب میں شریک ہوں گی



ویمنز ایشیا کپ 28… pic.twitter.com/lsIZvrYRqm — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) August 26, 2026

This year's continental tournament will feature eight teams, divided into two groups of four. Group A features Pakistan, their traditional rivals India, Thailand and Hong Kong, China. Group B, however, comprises defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the UAE.

As per the recently unveiled schedule, the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 will get underway on August 28, with Thailand and Hong Kong, China, locking horns here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which will host all 15 matches of the tournament, including the final on September 13.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign on September 1 by taking on Thailand before colliding with fierce rivals India on September 5, while their remaining group-stage fixture is scheduled on September 7 against Hong Kong, China.

As per the tournament format, participating teams will compete against each of their respective groupmates in the league stage, following which the top two sides from the two pools will advance into the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on September 10 and 11, respectively.

Pakistan squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026

Fatima Sana (c), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Reserves: Tasmia Rubab, Humna Bilal, Maham Anees, Sadaf Shamas.