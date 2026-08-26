UEFA set to drop FIFA boycott threat: report

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino pose for a photograph during the 50th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Brussels on February 12, 2026. — Reuters

UEFA is expected to abandon its threat to boycott FIFA tournaments after receiving assurances that the world football governing body will not revive plans to sell stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The decision came after FIFA withdrew the controversial proposal in July that triggered opposition from UEFA's 55 member associations, which had agreed to boycott FIFA competitions following the emergence of details of the plan last month.

UEFA officials are expected to inform FIFA’s executive committee and the presidents of most of its member associations at Thursday’s meeting in Monaco that the conditions for lifting the boycott have been fulfilled, Reuters reported.

UEFA had sought both the withdrawal of the proposal and assurances that similar plans would not be pursued again.

"It's not a UEFA defeat, rather the reality of avoiding hurting young players once in a lifetime opportunity. The actions and insistence on change will continue," a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

According to the report, UEFA will likely abandon the threat of a boycott while maintaining its opposition to FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the sell-off proposal. The issue is expected to be discussed at the Monaco meeting.

Teams are preparing for the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland, which is due to start on September 5.

Infantino is under pressure from three confederations to resign, including Europe's UEFA, Asia's AFC and CONCACAF, which represents North and Central America and the Caribbean, after his aborted proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup.