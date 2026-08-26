Babar Azam wants senior players to 'step up' ahead of second England Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (centre) leads his teammates on to the field during the first day of their second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on August 2, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Wednesday stressed that senior players, including himself, must step up and set an example for the youngsters as Pakistan head into the must-win second Test of the three-match away series against England, scheduled to be played here at Lord's from August 27 to 31.

Pakistan, who entered the England series with a 1-1 draw away against West Indies, were blown away by the hosts in the opening fixture as they succumbed to an innings and 103-run defeat in Babar's absence.

The defeat drew widespread criticism of the touring side, who must extend their encouraging record at the Home of Cricket, having won the last two Tests they played at the iconic venue, to stay alive in the ongoing series, the final fixture of which is set to be played in Birmingham next month.

For their must-win fixture, Pakistan are not all but set to receive a major boost as their captain Babar has achieved "90 per cent" fitness, but the batting stalwart emphasised the need for the senior players to step up, insisting that they should perform and excel in different situations.

Babar's remarks came in response to the growing scrutiny on experienced wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, who has 94 runs in six innings since his half-century against Bangladesh in May. The Pakistan captain disagreed that there was any burden on the 34-year-old.

"Look, there is no such burden [on Rizwan] but responsibility as a senior player because being the senior players, it is our responsibility," said Babar.

"Yes, emerging cricketers are coming through, and they should showcase their potential, but it is our responsibility to step up and perform and pull the team out of different situations," he added.

Another concerning factor for Pakistan during the England tour has been the lack of impact in their fast bowling attack, comprising Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali, as the trio struggled for pace during the series opener and managed to collectively pick up five wickets for 300 runs.

But their captain Babar insisted that the bowling attack was not solely responsible for spearheading the team, adding that the onus also lies on the batters to pile up runs.

"Responsibility has to be collectively pursued by the entire playing XI; it is not just that the bowlers have to take 20 wickets; batsmen are also supposed to score runs. So, I believe, you have to perform as a team, especially in England," Babar remarked.

"Whether it is batting or bowling, you have to stitch good partnerships and take them deeper, particularly in batting because it is easier for a set batter but difficult for a new one to build a partnership."

When asked about Pakistan's lineup for the Lord's Test, skipper Babar insisted that they would make the final call after closely analysing the pitch but hinted that not many changes were expected in the composition, including the position of in-form Abdullah Shafique, whom he confirmed would continue to bat at No.3.

"We will see the final look of the pitch and will then decide which [playing] XI would be suitable here," Babar responded.

"Second spin option for us is Salman Ali Agha. We fielded three pacers and one frontline spinner [in the first Test] in order to increase the depth of our batting. We will try to pick the best-possible XI according to the conditions.

"Look, I think [Shafique] should continue to bat at the number he is currently playing because he also plays at the same position in domestic and also when he made his comeback. So, the position at which he is confident, we will surely continue with it."

Babar then went on to address the criticism of the Green Shirts, asserting that whenever the team is written off, it steps up and plays a different brand, and the same should be expected from them in the upcoming Lord's Test.

"Whenever we face a situation like this, we step up as a team. We play a different brand of cricket, and this time, you'll see something different from us."