Babar Azam says '90 per cent fit' for Lord's Test against England

Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during their training session at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 6, 2026. — X/TheRealPCB

LONDON: Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Wednesday shared that he has attained '90 per cent' fitness amid recovery from a hand injury on the eve of their second Test of the three-match away series against England, scheduled to be played here at Lord's until August 31.

Babar, while addressing a press conference here at the aforementioned venue, revealed that he participated in a couple of practice sessions yesterday and was heading to another training session after the media talk, adding that he was close to achieving complete match fitness.

"Yes, yesterday I had a couple of training sessions. And again, after this, I'm going for my practice session. Just 90 per cent; I am fit for tomorrow's match and the rest of the series," Babar told reporters.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar missed the series opener in Leeds after suffering an injury to his hand during the three-day practice match against the Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI in Beckenham earlier this month.

The incident had occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan's first innings when pacer Manny Lumsden bowled a sharp delivery that struck Babar on the finger.

He immediately appeared to be in pain, dropped his bat and received attention from the medical staff before walking off the field after scoring five runs from 17 deliveries.

Notably, the blow marked the second time in a month Babar had been struck on the hand, following a similar incident during Pakistan's Test series against the West Indies.

Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had shared that the star batter, as a precautionary measure, was advised by its medical team to miss the remainder of the practice game.