BCB withholds Shoriful Islam's NOC for Kent stint; here's why

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam bowls during day one of the second Test match against Australia at Great Barrier Reef Arena on August 22, 2026, in Mackay, Australia. — Cricket Australia

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has withheld a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam to play County Championship cricket for Kent this season, citing concerns over his workload and the demands of Bangladesh’s upcoming international schedule.

Shoriful recently impressed against Australia, claiming seven wickets in the second Test at Mackay after missing the opening Test in Darwin due to injury.

However, the Bangladesh team management and medical department have prioritised his recovery and preparation for a busy international schedule. Shahriar Nafees, the BCB’s cricket operations in-charge, explained that the board believes Shoriful would benefit more from training than playing county cricket at this stage.

“Shoriful was not given an NOC considering his workload and upcoming international assignments because in the next three months we have five Tests, seven T20s and six ODIs,” Nafees said.

“That’s why the team management and medical department feel it’s more important for him to train rather than play and be fit and ready for the international matches,” he added.

Shoriful’s recent hamstring injury and his role across all three formats also influenced the decision. The BCB is concerned that four consecutive county matches could place excessive strain on the fast bowler as he continues to regain full match fitness.

“Shoriful is the kind of player who plays all formats. Plus, he’s just coming back from a hamstring injury. So if we give him an NOC for four county matches, the amount of pressure that will put on his body, we’re concerned he might not be fully fit for all those international matches,” Nafees said.

Meanwhile, fellow fast bowler Khaled Ahmed has been granted an NOC to represent Kent. Nafees said Khaled is fully fit and has not played too many matches recently, making him better suited to the county stint.

“Khaled was given an NOC for Kent as he is fully fit and hasn’t played too many matches in the recent past,” Nafees concluded.