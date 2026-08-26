Manchester City complete signing of Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille

An undated picture of highly-rated midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. — Man City Official

Manchester City have completed the signing of highly-rated midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from French club Lille on a five-year contract, the Premier League champions announced on Wednesday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, although international media reported that City paid around £86 million ($117 million) for the 18-year-old midfielder.

Bouaddi expressed his excitement at joining City and described the move as the fulfilment of a long-held ambition.

"Manchester City are, for me, the best club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game," Bouaddi said in a statement.

The teenager made 30 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille last season and became the club's youngest-ever player to feature for the first team when he made his debut in 2023 at the age of 16.

Bouaddi also made his senior debut for Morocco in May before earning a place in their World Cup squad.

He featured against Brazil at the tournament and started five of Morocco's six matches as they progressed to the quarter-finals.

His arrival adds further depth to City's midfield following the reported £116 million ($158 million) signing of England international Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest last month.

City have also seen midfielders Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders leave the club during the current transfer window, making Bouaddi another significant addition to Pep Guardiola's squad.