Imam-ul-Haq in action.

Imam-ul-Haq on Saturday was declared fit to play by team doctor after copping a blow to his left hand a day earlier.

The left-handed batsman, as per a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board, had been struck on Friday while batting against Naseem Shah in a four-day warm-up match.

However, the injury was not serious enough as he even took part in a warm-up session prior to the start of the second day's play today.

This is the second injury scare in less than a week. Earlier, opener Abid Ali was hit on the head, and he, too, had recovered almost instantly.

The bowler responsible for Abid's injury was also Naseem.

After Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq escapes injury scare