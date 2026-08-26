Shadab Khan, Sufyan Moqim star as Falcons defeat Tridents in CPL 2026

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons spinner Shadab Khan (left) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 match against Barbados Tridents at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on August 26, 2026. - CPLT20

ANTIGUA: Shadab Khan and Sufyan Moqim claimed two wickets apiece as the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons defeated the Barbados Tridents by 30 runs in the 16th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on Wednesday.

Batting first after being asked to do so, the Falcons posted a competitive 155-5 in their allotted 20 overs, with captain Moeen Ali leading the way alongside valuable contributions from Amir Jangoo and Karima Gore.

Moeen top-scored with 56 off 37 deliveries, hitting three fours and four sixes. Gore contributed 27 off 23 balls, including three fours and a six, while Jangoo scored 26 off 24 deliveries, with one four and a six.

Rahkeem Cornwall was dismissed for a first-ball duck, while Hasan Nawaz managed just seven off 11 balls. Shadab scored seven off eight deliveries, while Shamar Springer remained unbeaten on 19 off 16 balls, hitting two boundaries.

For the Tridents, Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers with 2/32 in four overs, while Daniel Sams, Gudakesh Motie and Ramon Simmonds took one wicket each.

In reply, the Tridents were bowled out for 125 in 18 overs as the Falcons' bowling attack produced an impressive performance.

Rivaldo Clarke top-scored for the Tridents with 27 off 26 deliveries, including four boundaries, while Kevlon Anderson added 22 off 16 balls with two fours.

Zachary Carter made 17 off 10 deliveries, striking one four and two sixes, while Quinton de Kock scored 16 off 13 balls, hitting a four and a six.

Joshua James was the Falcons' leading wicket-taker with 3/26 in four overs, while Moqim, Shadab and Alzarri Joseph claimed two wickets apiece. Cornwall completed the bowling effort with one wicket.