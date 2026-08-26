St Louis Cardinals place Masyn Winn on injured list with broken thumb

Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park on Aug 18, 2026. — Reuters

ST LOUIS: The St Louis Cardinals have placed shortstop Masyn Winn on the 10-day injured list with a broken left thumb, the Major League Baseball club announced on Tuesday.

Winn suffered the injury while sliding into second base against the Cincinnati Reds last week.

He has missed the Cardinals’ last four games, although he appeared defensively without recording an at-bat during Friday’s defeat by the Philadelphia Phillies.

His stint on the injured list has been backdated to Saturday, with Winn expecting to return during the Cardinals’ upcoming West Coast trip.

The reigning National League Gold Glove winner at shortstop, Winn is batting .238 this season with five home runs and 51 RBIs. He leads the league with 317 assists and has turned 86 double plays.

The Cardinals recalled infielder Nolan Gorman from Triple-A Memphis to bolster their infield options.

Marmol said Gorman’s improved confidence and recent power surge earned him another opportunity to help fill the gap left by Winn’s injury.

"I was able to talk to him about four or five days ago, and he felt a lot more confident as to his work and how he's going about it, and what he's trying to do in the box and executing upon those things," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said.

"So, we have a need with Masyn going down. He comes up and he'll get an opportunity to mix and match into the lineups and see what we got."

Gorman was listed sixth in Tuesday’s lineup as the Cardinals began their series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.