Weather update for Lord's Test opener between England-Pakistan

Dark clouds loom over Lord’s during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England, on June 28, 2026. - ICC

LONDON: England and Pakistan will renew their Test rivalry at Lord’s on Thursday as the second match of the three-Test series gets under way amid unsettled weather conditions.

The hosts head into the contest with a 1-0 lead after securing a commanding innings and 103-run victory at Headingley. Pakistan, meanwhile, will be determined to produce a much-improved performance and level the series.

According to AccuWeather, the morning session on the opening day is expected to be cloudy with a couple of showers. Temperatures are forecast to hover around 20°C, with a RealFeel temperature of 19°C and a RealFeel Shade temperature of 18°C.

The probability of precipitation is forecast at 85%, while the expected precipitation and rainfall totals are both around 5.6mm. Cloud cover is predicted to be as high as 95%, raising the prospect of overcast conditions at the start of play.

Winds are expected to blow from the south-east at 11km/h, with gusts reaching 28km/h, while humidity is forecast at 83%. Visibility is expected to remain around 8km.

The combination of heavy cloud cover, high humidity and a significant chance of showers could make conditions challenging for the batters while potentially providing encouragement to the seam bowlers.

Conditions are expected to remain unsettled throughout the day, with showers mainly in the early hours followed by considerable cloudiness during the morning.

The afternoon could bring some improvement, with intervals of sunshine and cloud forecast. However, the threat of rain will remain, while there is also a 27% probability of thunderstorms.

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 22°C, with the RealFeel temperature also around 22°C and the RealFeel Shade temperature at 20°C.

Rain remains a significant possibility, with a 93% probability of precipitation forecast for the day. AccuWeather expects around 7.6mm of rainfall, with approximately four hours of precipitation and four hours of rain possible.

Winds are forecast to blow from the south at 13km/h, with gusts reaching up to 33km/h. Cloud cover is expected to remain at around 81%, suggesting overcast conditions could persist for much of the day despite the possibility of sunny intervals.

Pakistan will also draw confidence from their recent Test record in London, having won their last three Tests against England in the capital.

They defeated England at Lord’s in 2016 and 2018 before securing another victory at The Oval in 2016.