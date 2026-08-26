BBL scraps overseas draft as Australian stars set for bigger paydays

Perth Scorchers players celebrate the wicket of Steve Smith of the Sixers during the Big Bash League (BBL) final against the Sydney Sixers at Perth Stadium on January 25, 2026, in Perth, Australia. – AFP

SYDNEY: Australian and overseas stars are set for potentially bigger paydays in the Big Bash League (BBL) after Cricket Australia (CA) scrapped the overseas player draft and reduced the minimum number of marquee domestic players required by each club.

CA announced the new contracting rules on Wednesday, ending a lengthy embargo following months of negotiations with the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) and consultations with BBL clubs.

The embargo will lift at 9am AEST on Thursday, allowing clubs to negotiate directly with overseas players. High-profile names such as Ben Stokes and Finn Allen could be in line for record BBL contracts, while Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa could also secure a new deal after parting ways with the Melbourne Renegades.

Josh Inglis, who is out of contract with the Perth Scorchers, could also benefit, although his availability may be restricted by Test commitments.

The overseas draft had faced criticism from prominent Australian players and clubs, with concerns that lesser-known overseas recruits could earn significantly more than leading domestic players under the previous system.

Under the new rules, clubs will no longer be required to sign an overseas player. Previously, teams had to select at least two overseas players, including one earning a minimum of A$300,000 or at the Platinum level of A$420,000.

CA has also reduced the minimum number of marquee BBL players from six to three. The three players must each earn more than A$212,242 from the A$3.18 million salary cap.

The top six earners must still collectively receive A$1.7 million, but clubs will have greater flexibility to direct more money towards their leading players.

The same principle will apply to the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), where clubs will not be required to sign overseas players. Three marquee players from a 15-member squad must earn more than A$53,000 each, while the top five earners must collectively receive more than A$439,000 from the A$772,000 salary cap.

BBL boss Alistair Dobson said the changes would give clubs greater flexibility when assessing player value.

“The market for players continues to change, and the BBL and the WBBL have always been prepared to make adjustments as required,” Dobson told ESPNcricinfo.

“Clubs having the flexibility to make their own assessments on the value of different players, whether they’re domestic or overseas, is important.”

Dobson added that overseas stars would continue to play an important role in the competition despite the abolition of the draft.

The new structure could initially benefit several high-profile players who are currently out of contract, including Allen, Stokes, Jamie Overton and Tim Seifert. However, CA expects the system to be adjusted further next season.

From the second year, the minimum number of marquee players will fall to two per BBL club, while the top four earners will need to collectively exceed A$1.4 million. In the WBBL, the corresponding figure will be A$400,000.

CA has also introduced a salary-cap concession for clubs that lose highly paid contracted players to another team through a trade or mutual release. The concession, funded by CA, will be equivalent to roughly A$52,000, provided the player’s new contract is worth at least A$360,000.

Meanwhile, CA is tightening its local replacement rules. A contracted player ruled out before a tournament can still be replaced, but during the season, a local replacement can only be signed after a club loses three contracted players.

An exception will apply if a team loses both of its nominated wicketkeepers, allowing it to sign a replacement wicketkeeper even if fewer than three players are unavailable.