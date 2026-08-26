Pakistan pacer Aimen Anwer announces international cricket retirement

Pakistan women’s pacer Aimen Anwer fields the ball during the Women’s Cricket World Cup match against England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 24, 2022. — ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Aimen Anwer has announced her retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday.

Aimen represented Pakistan in eight One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 37 T20Is between July 2016 and February 2023, making 45 appearances across the two formats

She first emerged on the domestic scene in January 2010, when she represented Karachi U19 in the PCB National U19 Women’s Championship.

Aimen made her T20I debut against England in Southampton in 2016, becoming Pakistan women’s 37th player to receive a cap in the format. A year later, she earned her ODI debut against Bangladesh in Colombo as Pakistan’s 76th player to feature in the format.

Across her international career, Aimen claimed four wickets in ODIs and 29 in T20Is, finishing with 33 wickets overall.

The pacer was also part of Pakistan’s squads for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2018, 2020 and 2022-23. She additionally featured in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Following her playing career, Aimen has remained involved in cricket as a broadcaster. She has now also begun a new chapter as a match referee.

On Monday, she made her debut in the role during the ongoing National Women’s U19 Tournament after successfully completing the induction course for match referees in January this year.

Her transition into broadcasting and match officiating marks a continuation of her involvement in the game beyond her international playing career.