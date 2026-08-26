Moses Itauma admits Filip Hrgovic taunts are getting under his skin

Moses Itauma celebrates with his belts and promoter Frank Warren after beating Dillian Whyte at the ANB Arena in Riyadh on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Moses Itauma has admitted Filip Hrgovic’s repeated taunts are beginning to ‘wind him up’ ahead of their IBF heavyweight world title fight at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Briton is favourite to win bout and can become the second-youngest heavyweight world champion in history with victory, behind only boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Hrgovic, 13 years Itauma’s senior, has attempted to unsettle his opponent by repeatedly referring to him as a ‘kid’ and ‘inexperienced’.

In response to Hrgovic’s mind games, Itauma said the Croatian’s comments are starting to irritate him and suggested they reflect a lack of confidence.

“I tell myself there's nothing that this Hrgovic guy can do to get in my head but he's starting to wind me up,” Itauma said.

“In an interview earlier, apparently he said I wake up and I just hug trees. He's really starting to annoy me.

“In my mind if somebody's trying to get one up on you, or trying to get in your head, it's because they're not confident in themselves. Obviously Hrgovic is a talker.”

The Croatian has also warned that winning could have a damaging impact on Itauma’s future, arguing that defeat would ‘save his soul’.

“He's already in the clouds. He's already delusional,” Hrgovic said.

“It can ruin your soul, it can make you lose yourself and we've seen a lot of superstars and famous people who have lost themselves.”

Despite acknowledging the comment, Itauma remains determined to win.

“I wouldn't say he has a point but if I win this fight it might not be good for my soul,” he conceded.

“That's not the reason why I'm just gonna go in there and not win – for the sake of my soul. That's not a good idea.”